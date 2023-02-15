Priyanka and Archana’s sizzling dance on ‘Besharam Rang’ burns the internet, watch viral video

Priyanka, Archana dance on Besharam Rang

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was without doubt a popular face of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka was one of the top 3 contestants of the controversial show, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Though Priyanka was considered as the front-runner to win the controversial reality show, rapper MC Stan left everyone stunned by winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in news again as a video of her dancing on Pathaan’s hit song “Besharam Rang” has gone viral. Priyanka was joined by another popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam. Priyanka’s hot and sexy pink bodycon dress and sizzling dance move have broken the internet.

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary dances on Besharam Song (last night party with her friends) pic.twitter.com/eVS2FzKs06 — #BiggBossTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 14, 2023

On the other hand Archana Gautam can be seen dancing on Besharam Rang in thigh-slit dress with plunging neckline. Archana’s video has also gone viral and her hot and sexy dance is grabbing the eyeballs of netizens.

It seems that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan was also present there as her voice can also be heard in one of the videos.