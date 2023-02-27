Search icon
Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta say 'pyaar dosti hai', share adorable photo

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have finally announced the much-awaited project together and PriyAnkit fans can’t get enough of them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Credit: Priyanka Choudhary/Instagram

The definition of love that was given by the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan, 'Pyaar Dosti hai' is something that Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta believe in. Though they keep claiming themselves as just friends, but their fans can’t stop shipping them together.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Ankit have finally announced the much-awaited project together and PriyAnkit fans can’t get enough of them. Recently, The Udaariyan couple has been in the news as the two reunited after a long time. Though Ankit Gupta appeared to be inexpressive in the Bigg Boss house, he recently planned a grand welcome for the actress and showed a different side. While fans were just getting enough of this incident, on Monday, Priyanka Choudhary gave another surprise to her fans by announcing a new music video with the actor on social media.

Priyanka Choudhary posted a picture with Ankit Gupta where they both can be seen lost in each other eyes and the big smile on their faces is enough to give the romantic vibes. While Priyanka slayed in a pink top, Ankit looked dashing in a white sweater and the song in the background acting as icing on the cake. The chemistry between the duo looks fiery in the picture that the Bigg Boss 16 star captioned, “Love isn't always about Romance, It's about going through life with your friend... Pyaar Dosti hai » New song coming soon. Only on @playdmfofficial Stay tuned!”

Play Dmf also shared the duo’s picture and wrote, “Every love story is beautiful But this one is our favourite Coming Soon with #BigBoss16 most favourite contestants @priyankachaharchoudhary and @6_ankitgupta Only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel”

As soon as Priyanka posted the photo, fans flooded the comment section with love. One of the fans wrote, "I usually don’t comment on a couple’s pics, but this one did. You guys are made for each other..." The second one said, "I usually don’t comment on a couple’s pics, but this one did. You guys are made for each other..." The third one said, "My all time favorite couple. Blessings for u both. HIT JODI PRIYANKIT." 

Another said, "Just because of you two, I restart my journey to find the love of my life.It is hard to find a beautiful couple like this one. keep shinning." The fifth person wrote, "Aap dono cute ho but bht confuse karte ho Hume. Dimag me khichao hota hai Aapke answers sunke and ye caption padhke but koi na stay blessed." 

