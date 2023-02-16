Search icon
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's old video of being wrapped up in white bedsheet resurfaces, netizens call her 'fireball'

After Bigg Boss 16, there is a curiosity to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The netizens have found the Uddariyaan actress hot and sexy enough to bring Instagram down.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary may not have won Bigg Boss 16. But she has impressed netizens and her fans with her latest stint. In the Salman Khan-hosted show, Priyanka ended up as second runner-up behind winner MC Stan and first runner-up Shiv Thakare. 

After the show, netizens have found a keen interest in knowing more about Priyanka, and her old videos and posts are getting resurfaced on users' timelines. Back in 2020, Priyanka dropped a video about having hot coffee, right after getting off from her bed. In the video, Priyanka looks smoking hot with a white bedsheet wrapped around her. Priyanka takes her warm coffee and goes to the window to enjoy a scenic view from her room. Choudhary posted the video with the caption, "Things I enjoy with my morning coffee! Soothing music and a beautiful view." 

A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

When the actress was locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, there were reports that she has bagged Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and had also been offered a film in Salman Khan's production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films). In a recent interview, Priyanka finally reacted to these reports.

Speaking to ETimes TV, she said, "I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers."After Priyanka's eviction, her best friend and co-star Ankit Gupta expressed his discontent about Choudhary's eviction. Even Gautam Vig added that he expected her to lift the trophy. On the work front, Priyanka is soon expected to join Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Paanu's Dunki. 

Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
