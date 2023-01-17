Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother shuts down troll claiming to expose actress' hypocrisy in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has secured her way into the top-9 spot in the Bigg Boss house. The Udaariyaan actress is been loved by her fans, and their constant support has even made her the winner of the beautiful face of the season. Amid the massive love and support, there are people who tend to troll or mock the actress.

One of the netizens shared a video, claiming to expose the hypocrisy of Priyanka. In the video, there is an old interview of the actress where she's praising the lifestyle of her siblings. Choudhary hails from an Army background, and in the interaction, she has expressed that if she would not be an actress, she would have pursued a career in the armed forces. Priyanka further added that her sister and brother are in the army, and they have a sorted life, thus she aspires to have such a lifestyle. The video jumps into a recent episode of BB where Priyanka was captured saying that she wanted to give financial support to one of her sisters. Priyanka even wanted to fund the education of her sister's children.

This video was uploaded by a user stating that Priyanka is maintaining double-standard, and she's not true to herself. Priyanka's brother Yogesh Chahar stepped forward and defended Pari di aka Priyanka by saying, "We are 6 siblings, me, the youngest, Manisha di, Suman di, Pari di, Preeti di and Vikas. Vikas, Suman di and Preeti di are in the army. Here Pari di is talking about the eldest sister, Manisha di who seperated from her husband a few years back. Happy to clarify, love you Pari di."

As far as nominations are concerned, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for this week's eviction.