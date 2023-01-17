Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother shuts down troll claiming to expose actress' hypocrisy in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's youngest sibling has jumped into the defence of her sister. Check out how he shut down a troll.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother shuts down troll claiming to expose actress' hypocrisy in Bigg Boss 16
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has secured her way into the top-9 spot in the Bigg Boss house. The Udaariyaan actress is been loved by her fans, and their constant support has even made her the winner of the beautiful face of the season. Amid the massive love and support, there are people who tend to troll or mock the actress.

One of the netizens shared a video, claiming to expose the hypocrisy of Priyanka. In the video, there is an old interview of the actress where she's praising the lifestyle of her siblings. Choudhary hails from an Army background, and in the interaction, she has expressed that if she would not be an actress, she would have pursued a career in the armed forces. Priyanka further added that her sister and brother are in the army, and they have a sorted life, thus she aspires to have such a lifestyle. The video jumps into a recent episode of BB where Priyanka was captured saying that she wanted to give financial support to one of her sisters. Priyanka even wanted to fund the education of her sister's children. 

Here's the video

This video was uploaded by a user stating that Priyanka is maintaining double-standard, and she's not true to herself. Priyanka's brother Yogesh Chahar stepped forward and defended Pari di aka Priyanka by saying, "We are 6 siblings, me, the youngest, Manisha di, Suman di, Pari di, Preeti di and Vikas. Vikas, Suman di and Preeti di are in the army. Here Pari di is talking about the eldest sister, Manisha di who seperated from her husband a few years back. Happy to clarify, love you Pari di." 

Here's Yogesh's reply to troll

As far as nominations are concerned, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for this week's eviction. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Noida Authority to bring good news Sector 15C, Sector 1, Sector 2; parking issues to be solved
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.