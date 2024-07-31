Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recalls shooting Dus June Kii Raat 10 days after surgery: 'My stitches were...' | Exclusive

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opened up on the most difficult part of shooting her OTT debut Dus June Kii Raat.

After impressing everyone with her stint in Bigg Boss season 16, winning the hearts of the audience with her several music videos, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is all set to make her grand OTT debut alongside Tusshar Kapoor in the series Dus June Kii Raat.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talked about the most difficult part of shooting Dus June Kii Raat and revealed shocking news about undergoing surgery just 10 days before her shooting.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recalled shooting for Dus June KIi Raat just 10 days after her surgery for removing tumour from her ovaries. The actress said, "I had cysts which were almost a tumour of about 8 cm in both of my ovaries and I had to undergo surgery on 22nd December because I couldn't wait for it. It was an urgent surgery and at the same time, I didn't want to miss out on Dus June Ki Raat. Then I had the surgery and I asked the doctor if I would be fine and he told me that I could start working in seven days. The shooting was just 10 days later and it was too hot at the shoot location."

She further added, "So this was a very difficult time for me because we used to sweat a lot where we shot the show and because of that I got infected and even till now I am on medication. But because I love my work, It didn't even cross my mind. Definitely I love my health but you can't do anything about it. So this was a difficult part for me otherwise I would have enjoyed shooting the show even more. But because my stitches were not healed and my back used to hurt so much that I couldn’t jump and enjoy much. So these were the things I missed out on."

Dus June KiI Raat follows the extraordinary chronicles of Panauti ‘Bhagyesh’, a man whose reputation for bad luck is so notorious that residents of Raniganj would rather stay home than cross paths with him. Panauti’s only dream is to reopen the infamous Menka theatre and restore his father's legacy. The series stars Tusshar Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shaan Groverr, and Sumit Arora and is scheduled to release on JioCinema on August 4.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.