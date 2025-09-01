Priya Marathe death: Prarthana Behere breaks down in tears at Pavitra Rishta co-star's funeral in Mumbai

Prarthana Behere, who played Vaishali in Pavitra Rishta and shared a close bond with Priya, was seen breaking down in grief. She was spotted folding her hands and struggling to hold back her tears while mourning the loss of her friend.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Pavitra Rishta actress Priya Marathe, best known for playing Varsha in the hit TV show, passed away at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.

The actress had been battling cancer for the past year and was also a prominent name in the Marathi entertainment industry. Her last rites were performed today, with several of her friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance, including Prarthana Behere.

Prarthana Behere Breaks Down at Priya Marathe’s Funeral

Prarthana Behere, who played Vaishali in Pavitra Rishta and shared a close bond with Priya, was seen breaking down in grief. She was spotted folding her hands and struggling to hold back her tears while mourning the loss of her friend.

Actors Shalmali Toyle, Abhijeet Khandekar, Astad Kale, and Om Prakash Shinde were also present at the funeral. All of them appeared deeply emotional as they came together to bid their final goodbye to Priya. Priya is survived by her husband, Shantanu Moghe, a popular Marathi actor best known for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the TV show Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.

Over the years, Priya Marathe earned a special place in the hearts of audiences with her work in popular television shows such as Kasamh Se, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Tu Tithe Me, Bhaage Re Mann, Jayastute, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, among others.

Usha Nadkarni Remembers Priya Marathe

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, who played Savita Tai in Pavitra Rishta, remembered Priya with deep sorrow. She expressed how shocking it is that first Sushant Singh Rajput and now Priya are no longer with them. Usha recalled that Priya was a quiet and disciplined girl who focused only on her work and never indulged in unnecessary chatter or masti on set.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Usha said, "This wasn't the age to leave us, she had just got married, she should've been starting a family, raising her kids. I had thought of meeting her of late, but then decided against it because she may not have been looking good, her hair would've fallen off due to her cancer treatment, and she wouldn't have wanted us to see her in that state."