Pritam & Pedro: Arshad Warsi aka Circuit reunites with on-screen son Vir Hirani, but without Munna Bhai, Rajkumar Hirani, Vikrant Massey react

Did you know that Vir Hirani played Arshad Warsi's Circuit son, Short Circuit, in Munna Bhai MBBS? 23 years later, they reunite with Pritam & Pedro.

23 years after Munna Bhai MBBS, Circuit (Arshad Warsi) reunited with his son, Short Circuit (Vir Hirani), not in Munna Bhai sequel, but in the new web series, Pritam & Pedro. Set against the backdrop of Goa, the series follows two completely different worlds colliding under the most unusual circumstances.

Pedro (Arshad), an instinct-driven old-school cop, and Pritam (Vir), a sharp young tech, find themselves pulled into a mystery that is far bigger, stranger, and more unpredictable than either of them could have imagined.

Created by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun, the series brings an ensemble cast led by Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Vir Hirani, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani. Pritam & Pedro mark a fresh storytelling experience from the world of Rajkumar Hirani.

Watch the trailer of Pritam & Pedro

Sharing his excitement on the show, Rajkumar Hirani said that what excited him most about this story was the relationship at its heart. He added that Pritam and Pedro come from completely different worlds and see life very differently, but they are forced into a journey together. Hirani added, "I've always been drawn to stories about people, their contradictions, their vulnerabilities, and the unexpected relationships they form along the way. This series allowed us to explore all of that while having a lot of fun with the world and characters."

Arshad Warsi also shared his thoughts on the show and added, "Pedro is one of those characters who doesn't overthink life; he trusts his instincts, follows his heart, and often lands himself in situations he probably shouldn't be in. What I loved about the show was the madness, humour, and unpredictability of the journey. I think audiences are going to have a great time watching the story unfold."

Vikrant Massey, who has marked his first collab with Hirani, said, "What drew me to the series was how layered and entertaining it is at the same time. There is humour, mystery, emotion, and a lot of surprising turns. Every character has their own agenda, their own flaws and their own journey, which makes the world feel incredibly alive. It was a joy to be part of something so unique." Pritam & Pedro will be streaming from July 3rd, on JioHotstar.