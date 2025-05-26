Prince ends up calling Elvish an "online badmaash," which didn’t go down well with Elvish’s fans. Many of them slammed Prince on social media for his harsh words.

The finale of Roadies XX is just around the corner, and a new promo has stirred up major buzz online. It shows a tense moment between gang leaders Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav, who end up in a serious fight on set.

What starts as a disagreement soon turns ugly, with both shouting and using foul language. Prince ends up calling Elvish an "online badmaash," which didn’t go down well with Elvish’s fans. Many of them slammed Prince on social media for his harsh words.

During the argument, host Rannvijay Singha had to step in and try to calm things down. But Prince was furious and even warned that he would settle the matter with Elvish after the show. The intense moment has sparked strong reactions online, making the upcoming finale even more anticipated.

After the Roadies XX finale promo went viral, fans flooded social media with reactions, many of them slamming Prince Narula for his behavior. One user commented, “Prince was once a champion, but now he’s behaving like a contestant, threatening people on Instagram Live, dragging Elvish’s mother and sister, and then showing up to settle scores in person.”

Another person wrote, “Prince is such an attention seeker. He always tries to create drama for no reason.” A third user added, “Roadies has lost its charm. Both are over the top, but Prince is always picking fights on purpose.”

Elvish Yadav, a well-known social media influencer and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently appearing as a contestant on Laughter Chefs 2. On the other hand, Prince Narula is a seasoned reality TV star, having won Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9. In the latest twist on Roadies XX, Jimmy and Yogesh Sharma from Rhea Chakraborty’s gang were eliminated.

Although Rohit was voted out, Rhea shocked her own team by double-crossing them and backing Rohit instead. Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that Gull from Elvish’s gang has emerged as the winner of the 20th season of Roadies.