Prince Narula's brother dies after drowning in Toronto

Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula, who's currently shooting for celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, couldn't hold back his tears on getting to know about the death of his brother in Toronto. Prince Narula broke down on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 when he was told that his brother Rupesh aka Ruby drowned in Toronto while celebrating Canada Day on Monday.

A report on Telly Chakkar suggests that Rupesh died after drowning at Bluffers Park Beach at Scarborough in Toronto on July 1, 2019. A source close to the Narula family was quoted as saying that Rupesh had left the house to celebrate Canada Day with his friends but was apparently washed away by the strong current. He didn't know how to swim and hence died of drowning.

As per reports, Rupesh had tied the knot just three months back and his newly-wed wife was to leave for Canada in July. Reportedly, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary jetted off to Canada to join their family for the funeral of last ceremonies.

Those who're uninitiated, Prince Narula is quite popular on Television. He first appeared on reality show Roadies and emerged as the winner. Later on, he went on to participate in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss and won both of them. By then, he had already shot to fame and become quite a popular name on TV.

Prince Narula got hitched with his Bigg Boss 9 co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary in 2018. The couple will be seen in Nach Baliye 9, which will be their first reality show post their wedding.