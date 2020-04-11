Prince Narula, Devoleena, Urvashi Dholakia: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants all hearts for Salman Khan's horseback ride

Salman Khan delighted his fans with videos of him playing with his horse a day back. One such video has caught the attention of his former 'Bigg Boss' contestants namely Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Urvashi Dholakia to name a few.

In this video, Salman Khan is seen keeping horse food on his head and shoulders so his horse can grab it from there. Salman is seated in a chair while doing so. He was then seen taking a horse ride and pampering his horse with hugs and kisses.

Prince, Yuvika, Devoleena, Urvashi and even Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Kishwer Merchantt couldn't stop themselves from going all hearts over the video. "Being taken for a ride...," wrote Salman while sharing the video.

Here is the video and the comments:

Salman Khan is in Panvel farmhouse since coronavirus lockdown was announced. The actor recently posted a video with Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, where the two claimed they haven't seen their fathers since three weeks and are scared. Salim Khan, however, confirmed that they are in constant touch via video calls.