'Way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than seeing the stories written about my family': Prince Harry

Prince Harry recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden during an interview which took place on an open bus touring Los Angeles. During the interaction, Prince Harry opened up about several important details from how he stepped back from his royal duties because the 'toxic' British press had been destroying his mental health, adding he had not walked away from public service. Prince Harry also gave his opinion on the Netflix original show The Crown based on the British Royal Family.

He stated, "They don't pretend to be news. It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate, but loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

Prince Harry further said, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. Because [The Crown] is obviously fiction — take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news? I have a real issue with that."

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth's grandson and his American wife Meghan Markle had made a final split with the royal family, and would not be returning as working members and would lose their patronages.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 when they announced their intention to step back from royal duties and embark on a new life across the Atlantic.

"It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down; there was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw," Harry said in the interview with James.

Before they moved to California, the couple had complained about the British tabloids' treatment of Meghan, whose father is white and mother is African-American, some of which they said amounted to bullying or racism.

(Inputs from Reuters)