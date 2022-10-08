Search icon
Prey Twitter review: Netizens call Dan Trachtenberg directorial 'best predator movie'

As soon as the movie 2022 American science fiction action horror movie Prey was released, fans flocked to Twitter and reacted to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

A 2022 American science fiction action horror movie called Prey is based on the Predator series. Set on the Northern Great Plains of North America in 1719, it is the fifth instalment and a prequel to the preceding four movies. Patrick Aison wrote the screenplay, while Dan Trachtenberg is the director. Bennett Taylor, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Julian Black Antelope, and Amber Midthunder are among the cast members. 

As soon as the movie was released, fans flocked to Twitter and reacted to it.

One wrote, “I think prey is the best predator movie I've seen so far. I have to admit I haven't seen All of them. Well done. #movies #Hulu” 

Another wrote, “if youre into any of the predator movies or monster type movies in general prey on hulu is super good!! i cant recommend it enough.” 

“This is the year for horror franchises redeeming themselves. First prey saving the predator franchise now the hellraiser reboot saving the hellraiser franchise.” wrote another. 

 

The Predator (2018) producer John Davis was approached by Trachtenberg and Aison with a proposal they had been working on since 2016 at the start of the film's development. The title of the movie was made public in late 2020, and it turned out to be the codename for the franchise's fifth entry. The entire movie was shot in English, and certain scenes were also shot in Comanche, throughout the summer of 2021 in and around Calgary. The cast reprised their roles and did the Comanche dubbing for the remaining scenes. 

