Pregnant Karishma Tanna sweats hard in gym, does heavy deadlifts, bench press, rigorous workout goes viral, fans say: 'That’s a strong mom in making'

Preggo Karishma Tanna shared a reel of her rigorous workout, from doing bench press to heavy deadlifts, leaving her fans inspired.

Actress Karishma Tanna, who is all set to welcome her firstborn, did not let pregnancy get in the way of her fitness as she shared a video of herself from the gym. Karishma took to Instagram, where she is seen doing an inclined chest workout with a set of heavy dumbbells. Her blossoming baby bump is visible from the outfit she's wearing. She completed the workout with some deadlifts.

For the caption, Karishma wrote: "Common preggos! Let's work out!! I missed posting my gym videos. Did you too ?" It was on April 6 that Karishma, along with her husband Varun Bangera, announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Karishma and Varun took to their social media accounts to announce the news.

The caption of the post read, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026" Karishma and Varun's love story started in 2021. They got engaged in a small ceremony the same year and finally tied the knot in February 2022. Their wedding, held in Mumbai, saw the who's who of the entertainment world mark their presence at the couple's special day.

On the professional front, Karishma, who ventured into the entertainment industry two decades ago, has been a part of shows from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat.

Karishma also ventured into Bollywood with movies like Grand Masti, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She was also loved for her OTT show Hush Hush.

She shot to fame even further with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's Scoop, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Neha Mishra, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in supporting roles.

The series is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. It follows the real-life story of Jigna Vora, who was accused of the murder of a reporter in June 2011

On the big screen, she was last seen in Lahore Confidential, a spy thriller, directed by Kunal Kohli. It is about R&AW agents in Lahore investigating a Pakistani terrorist group's activities.