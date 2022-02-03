Pregnant Bharti Singh gets schooled by hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa as she almost fell on sets

Comedian Bharti Singh will soon become a mommy. She and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are excited to welcome the baby. The ever-smiling Haarsh got upset from Bharti, and he has a valid reason for it. The duo is currently hosting, the stunt-reality show 'Hunarbaaz,' and during the shoot, Bharti was about to fall. Luckily she didn't get hurt, but Haarsh got upset with her. Haarsh scolded Bharti, and she shared it on social media. In the video, Bharti says that she got schooled by Haarsh, and the latter looked upset with her. Haarsh advised her to be careful, to which Bharti replied her back with a kiss. Bharti and Haarsh are expected to welcome their first child in April.

A few days ago, Bharti imitated Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa: The Rise' by drawing her palm across her throat and said, "Main abhi Pushparaaj, bachcha ho jaaye, main rukega nahi. "Main rukega nahi, saala, Agle saal ek aur dega," her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa remarked, "I'm not going to stop, I'm going to have another baby next year." As the two engaged in a lighthearted chat, Bharti gave him a side look.

Bharti Singh recently went on Twinterview, a chat programme presented by twin sisters Chinki Minki, where she divulged some amusing details about her Gujarat in-laws. Bharti, a Punjabi, married Haarsh Limbachiya, a writer and presenter who was born and nurtured in a Gujarati family. She was questioned if she had ever had a quarrel with her Gujarati in-laws, as they are from a dry state. She replied, “Nahi nahi, ab wo state bhi drinking wali hogai hai. Ab to sasur ji bhi saath me cheers karte hain Sharing deets about a conversation with her father-in-law she added when she is on the sets he calls her and asks, “Beta, kholu kya main'. Main bolti hu, ‘arey ruko na 20 minutes me aari hu.' Fir bhi wo khol chuke hote hain.”