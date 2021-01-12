Video: Anita Hassanandani gets a kick from baby during maternity photoshoot with Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple will be welcoming their first child this year and is gearing up for the new chapter in their lives. Anita and Rohit since the time they announced the pregnancy has been treating fans with their cutest moments with each other. Now, just a few weeks before welcoming their baby, the couple did a maternity photoshoot and shared BTS video of the same.

Anita took to her Instagram page and posted a video in which she is seen flaunting her bare baby bump by wearing a white crop top and a side slit matching skirt. She completed her look with a floral tiara and styled her hair in cascading curls. On the other hand, Rohit wore a white shirt and black jeans.

Anita captioned her video stating, "Shooting with Bae and to be BaeBee. @triller_india @triller. Outfit: @dramebaaz_by_rikita, PR @dinky_nirh, Asst @latashamelwani, @ruchitakjainphotography, @mitsamby."

Check out the video below:

While Rohit shared another BTS video in which Anita is seen lying down and Rohit is looking at her. The interesting part of the video is the baby inside Anita is seen kicking during the photo shoot.

Rohit wrote, "A little BTS from our recent photoshoot with @ruchitakjainphotography @mitsamby @anit."

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, earlier during an interaction with BollywoodLife, Anita spoke at length about embracing parenthood. She stated, "Absolutely. That was the whole plan. Nach Baliye is a journey that you can't do after a child. It gets a little difficult. Or you have to wait for your baby to grow up. So (we decided) after Nach Baliye we plan to have a baby. I have been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don’t want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant."