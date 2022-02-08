Praveen Kumar Sobti dies at 74: Watch last interview of Mahabharat's Bheem

Praveen Kumar Sobti, popular for portraying Bheem in B. R. Chopra's cult mythological television series 'Mahabharat' passed away on Monday, February 7, following a cardiac arrest. The actor also had an illustrious sporting career representing India in athletics in international events.

In his last interview given to Zee News in December 2021, the late actor debunked the fake news about his poor financial health which had been disseminated on social media after the 'Shahehshah' actor had mentioned somewhere that the Punjab government was not sending him the pension given to former sportspeople.

When the interviewer asked him about his health status, Praveen gave an energetic answer as he said that he has the same fire and same wisdom, adding that he doesn't believe in 'budhaapa'. Talking about the rumours circulating on social media regarding his financial condition, the late actor-athlete had called them absolutely baseless and untrue.

Praveen Kumar explained why the rumours had started doing rounds on social media. As he was honoured with the honour Arjuna Award for Athletics in 1967, the Punjab government was not providing him with the pension generally given to the former sportspersons who had won medals for the country. He had talked about the same previously, but it was exaggerated as if his financial condition was poor and he was in dire need of money.

The actor had even thanked the people who came forward to show their love and generosity after reading the fake news. He added that he feels that his soul is still rooted in his homeland Punjab and he dearly misses living there.

For the unversed, Praveen Kumar Sobti had won four medals for India in the Asian Games, including two Gold medals in the discus throw events in 1966 and 1970. His Silver medal also came in the same event in 1974 while he secured the Bronze medal in the hammer throw event in 1966. He had even clinched the Silver medal in the hammer throw event in the 1966 Commonwealth Games.