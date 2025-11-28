FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

'Pratyusha Banerjee was alive': Boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh recalls final tragic moments of Balika Vadhu actress

Actor Rahul Raj Singh recalled the tragic night of April 1, 2016, when Pratyusha Banerjee died from suicide. Trigger warning: The following article has mention of self-harm.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 04:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Pratyusha Banerjee, popularly known as Balika Vadhu's Anandi, died from suicide on April 1, 2016, leaving her fans shocked to the core. No one had imagined that a talented actress like her would end her life at the age of 24. Her boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has now recalled the tragic night when he found Pratyusha hanging from the ceiling of her home. 

In a recent interview, Rahul Raj Singh also opened up on the traumatic equations she had with her father. For the unversed, the postmortem report suggests that the cause behind Pratyusha Banerjee’s demise was asphyxia. However, Pratyusha's parents blamed  Rahul and pressed charges against him for allegedly murdering her.

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Rahul recalled the tragic final moments of the actress and said, "I was the first one to reach it, and with the help of a locksmith, we tried to open the door. Our flat had a balcony that was interconnected. We were trying to open the gate because even when I rang the bell, she wasn’t opening it. I tried to break the lock. I had a bad feeling. I thought maybe she was drunk or had gone to sleep. So the locksmith went from behind, and he got scared. His hands were trembling. The lock wasn’t opening from inside because he got nervous seeing her hanging." He further added, "When he opened the door, and I looked up, she was hanging in a black satin dress. It was very bad. I gathered my courage and took her to the hospital. She was alive while I was taking her there. I even tried to give her CPR, but she didn’t make it." 

Rahul made my surprising revelation about her father, and said, "He used to abuse her, and she used to get very affected by that. It used to break her." For the unversed, Pratyusha and Rahul dated for 10 months, and when he met her, Rahul claimed she was mentally 'messed up'. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
