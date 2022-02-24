Pratik Sehajpal’s reaction to paps calling him ‘second Sidharth Shukla’ wins the internet – WATCH

Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhatt were trapped inside the four walls for the longest stretch of time on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and subsequently 'Bigg Boss 15'. Pratik was sighted at the Mumbai airport with Akasa Singh on February 23, Wednesday morning. The duo did not specify where they were going, but it may be for a short vacation or to film a music video. Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants posed for photographers at the airport. One of the celebrity photographers posted a video of the same on Instagram.

In the video, a pap can be heard stating that “Pratik is the second Sidharth Shukla of Bigg Boss.” To this, the actor joins hands and replies, “There was only one Sidharth Shukla and no one can replace him. He will live forever.”

For the uninitiated, Sidharth won ‘Bigg Boss 13’ in 2019. With the win, Sidharth, who was already a household name thanks to his role in Balika Vadhu, established himself as a true reality TV star. Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most talked-about seasons of the reality programme thus far. There was a good mix of fighting, disputes, entertainment, and romance. Fans adored Sidharth's charisma and his chemistry with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Unfortunately, the actor died of a heart arrest on September 2 of last year. Sidharth's death stunned the entertainment industry. Pratik was inside the Bigg Boss OTT house when the heartbreaking occurrence occurred.

Pratik Sehajpal has shot two music videos that will be released this month after being named the first runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Naina Mere and Rang Soneya are their titles. Pratik teamed up with Niti Taylor, a television personality, for the music video ‘Naina Mere.’