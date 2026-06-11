'Pranit ke shows band hone chahiye': Rashami Desai demands action against comedian

Rashami Desai criticised Pranit More over the viral 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy, saying his content was not comedy and that his shows should also face consequences.

Television actress Rashami Desai has joined the growing criticism against comedian Pranit More amid the controversy surrounding the viral 'Rs 370 ki biryani' remark made during one of his stand-up shows.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashami shared a post by content creator Prafful Garg, who had criticised Pranit for laughing along and engaging with an audience member whose comments were widely viewed as misogynistic.

Reacting to the incident, Rashami questioned whether the exchange could even be called comedy. "Praful bhai, this is not a Comedy. It is a normal talking conversation and it has no content," she wrote.

The actress further added, "They start communicating when they don't have content or creativity."

'Pranit Is Not A Comedian'

Rashami did not stop there and directly called out Pranit More in her post. "Pranit is not an artist. He's also not a comedian," she wrote. According to her, incidents like these end up affecting the image of genuine performers and comedians.

"The fraternity will get troll for unnecessarily, this is really bad for real artist," Rashami stated.

'His Shows Should Also Be Stopped'

The actress also referred to Himanshu Jangra, the audience member whose remarks triggered the controversy. Pointing out reports that he had allegedly lost his job following the backlash, Rashami argued that accountability should not be limited to one person.

"And this boy has lost his job. Also, Pranit ke bhi shows band hone chahiye," she wrote. She ended her post with the hashtags and message: "#shameonpranit SHAME ON GURGAON BOY."

Instagram Account Goes Inaccessible

As the controversy continues to gain attention online, Pranit More's Instagram account has also become inaccessible. It is not yet clear whether the comedian deactivated the account himself or whether it was removed following reports from users.

The development has sparked fresh debate online. While some social media users claimed Pranit was avoiding criticism, others felt the backlash against him had become excessive.