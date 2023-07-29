Headlines

Television

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

After facing Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Puneet Kumar will now live in Kangana Ranaut's jail in Lock Upp 2.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

Social media influencer Punnet Kumar aka Prakash Superstar, who made his debut in the reality show Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2, will now participate in Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp 2. Prakash who's also known as Lord Puneet by his fans, confirmed his participation in a live session. Yesterday, Prakash Instagram account was blocked, and it left his fans miffed. The influencer announced his live session on the Eloelo app. 

While interacting with a host, Prakash confirmed that although the makers have asked him to maintain secrecy, he announced his participation in Lock Upp 2. While interacting with the host, Prakash, in his signature style claimed that he will propose to the host Kangana Ranaut, and they will have kids. 

The host asked him about his last stint, Bigg Boss OTT 2, and he looked disinterested in discussing about it. However, when he was asked about his views on Elvish Yadav, another social media personality, Prakash said that Elvish doesn't have the winner quality, and he will not win the show. 

Here's the video

On Friday, July 28, Prakash Kumar, aka Puneet Superstar's Instagram account, has been blocked, and his followers are furious and miffed. With 23 posts, Puneet Superstar's Insta account has over 3 million followers, and he was following 23 people. Puneet fans have taken their concern about the block to Twitter and blamed rapper MC Stan's fans for it. As per Puneet's fans' MC Stan's fans have reported his account due to the ongoing brawl between the two. 

For the unversed, MC Stan, who appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a panellist, remarked on Puneet Superstar's content and called it 'cringe-worthy' in front of the influencer. After Puneet took an exit, he took a jibe at Stan and criticised his songs as 'abusive'. Even he called Bigg Boss 16 winner 'keeda-makoda'. 

