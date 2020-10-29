Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' declared flop on TV too

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's much-hyped movie 'Saaho' has turned out to be an utter disaster among the Telugu audiences. While Prabhas' movies continue to rule over Television screens, if not in theatres, among the Telugu audiences, 'Saaho' was a different case altogether.

After flopping at the Box Office in Telugu theatres where any Prabhas film is a sure-shot hit, the movie has failed miserably even after being broadcasted on Television. 'Saaho' premiered on Television on October 18 on a Telugu-specific channel.

The movie received the lowest ratings even on Television and can easily be called a disaster even on the small screen. It released a week before Dussehra (during Navratri).

'Saaho' earned 5.82 points in urban areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while Allu Arjun’s 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' earned 27 TVR points and Mahesh Babu’s 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' earned 23 TVR points.

In contrast, 'Saaho', when released in Hindi dub, was a big hit on Television for the North Indian audiences.

A reason for 'Saaho' being a flop among TV-watching Telugu audiences could be that the film was already available digitally. The Sujeeth-directorial film had already released on both Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video before being broadcasted on Television. Hence, one possibility is that the audiences wanted to watch or not watch the movie at their convenience, which is why they ignored the TV premiere.