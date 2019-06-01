Post-divorce with Shaleen Bhanot, 'Qayamat Ki Raat' fame Dalljiet Kaur is looking to embrace marital bliss again

During an interaction with a daily, 'Qayamat Ki Raat' fame Dalljiet Kaur revealed that she is ready to get married again. She was earlier married to Shaleen Bhanot and they have a son Jaydon.

It's been almost four years since Dalljiet Kaur got separated from her husband Shaleen Bhanot. The estranged couple had tied the knot in 2009 and got divorced in 2015. They have a son named Jaydon, who stays with Dalljiet. The actor, who was last seen in Qayamaat Ki Raat, will next be seen in Guddan... Tumse Na Ho Payega in which she will be seen leading a complicated love life. Talking about her personal life, the actor, during a recent interaction with Bombay Times revealed that she is up for getting married again.

Talking about the same, Dalljiet stated to the tabloid, "I want to get married and it will happen soon. My parents are looking for Mr Right. I have also been meeting a couple of guys. But it is a little different this time. Now I have a huge responsibility, I am a mother first and then I will be a wife. It will be the other way round."

On being quizzed about the knot with an actor again, Kaur replied, "I am very humbled that good men are approaching me. I got quite a few offers from actors, but the guy will not be from the industry. Right now, I am looking for stability so he will probably be a businessman, someone who is well settled. I am looking for a good, respectable family and not someone who is still experimenting because I think woh age chali gayi hai."

Dalljiet also spoke about how her son Jaydon is missing a father figure in his life. She added, "I got separated and moved out when he wasn’t even one. He doesn’t remember living with Shaleen. They only meet once in a while. Although Shaleen has been very respectful, we don’t meet him that often. I am the one dropping Jaydon, picking him up, he travels with me. There is a huge void definitely. My son keeps talking about his friends and their fathers and he misses that companionship. I think he is prepared to have a father now."