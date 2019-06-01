Post-divorce with Shaleen Bhanot, 'Qayamat Ki Raat' fame Dalljiet Kaur is looking to embrace marital bliss again

Headlines

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Post-divorce with Shaleen Bhanot, 'Qayamat Ki Raat' fame Dalljiet Kaur is looking to embrace marital bliss again

During an interaction with a daily, 'Qayamat Ki Raat' fame Dalljiet Kaur revealed that she is ready to get married again. She was earlier married to Shaleen Bhanot and they have a son Jaydon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 02:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It's been almost four years since Dalljiet Kaur got separated from her husband Shaleen Bhanot. The estranged couple had tied the knot in 2009 and got divorced in 2015. They have a son named Jaydon, who stays with Dalljiet. The actor, who was last seen in Qayamaat Ki Raat, will next be seen in Guddan... Tumse Na Ho Payega in which she will be seen leading a complicated love life. Talking about her personal life, the actor, during a recent interaction with Bombay Times revealed that she is up for getting married again.

Talking about the same, Dalljiet stated to the tabloid, "I want to get married and it will happen soon. My parents are looking for Mr Right. I have also been meeting a couple of guys. But it is a little different this time. Now I have a huge responsibility, I am a mother first and then I will be a wife. It will be the other way round."

On being quizzed about the knot with an actor again, Kaur replied, "I am very humbled that good men are approaching me. I got quite a few offers from actors, but the guy will not be from the industry. Right now, I am looking for stability so he will probably be a businessman, someone who is well settled. I am looking for a good, respectable family and not someone who is still experimenting because I think woh age chali gayi hai."

Dalljiet also spoke about how her son Jaydon is missing a father figure in his life. She added, "I got separated and moved out when he wasn’t even one. He doesn’t remember living with Shaleen. They only meet once in a while. Although Shaleen has been very respectful, we don’t meet him that often. I am the one dropping Jaydon, picking him up, he travels with me. There is a huge void definitely. My son keeps talking about his friends and their fathers and he misses that companionship. I think he is prepared to have a father now."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is silent walking, the latest TikTok trend? How can it help you?

G20 Summit in Delhi: Drones, gliders and other flying objects banned till September 12; check details

Punjab National Bank launches PNB GST Sahay app for instant digital loans based on GST invoices

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: How much Mukesh Ambani’s children will earn in salary as RIL board members

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE