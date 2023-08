Television

Post-divorce with Shaleen Bhanot, 'Qayamat Ki Raat' fame Dalljiet Kaur is looking to embrace marital bliss again

During an interaction with a daily, 'Qayamat Ki Raat' fame Dalljiet Kaur revealed that she is ready to get married again. She was earlier married to Shaleen Bhanot and they have a son Jaydon.