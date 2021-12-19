'Porn films kyu nahi banati': Netizens slam Urfi Javed for posting bikini photos

Urfi Javed’s weird outfits usually grab netizens’ attention on social media. She never fails to surprise her fans with her bold and sexy looks. However, people troll her for her style statement. But they can’t stop the actress from wearing what she loves.

Urfi Javed on Sunday took to Instagram and dropped sizzling hot pictures in which she can be seen wearing a blue swimsuit, in the pool. She posted these photos with the caption, “Soaking the sun take me back !” As usual, people started trolling the actress for flaunting her body on social media.

One person mentioned, “Pron (porn) video kiyu nhi banati ho paise bahut milege,” while another wrote, “iski dress smjh nhi aati kbhi mujhe (I cannot understand her dresses ever).” Meanwhile, there were people who supported Urfi. One of them wrote, “bsolutely gorgeous,” another commented, “Adorable smile.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’.

Urfi Javed also appeared in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She was most recently seen in the Karan Johar-hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Her time on the show was cut short when her partner on the show, Zeeshan Khan, swapped his link with Divya Aggarwal, putting Urfi in the nominations.