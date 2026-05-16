‘Poor response’: Elvish Yadav slams British Airways after losing luggage at London airport

Elvish Yadav criticised British Airways after claiming his luggage went missing during a recent trip to London.

Travel trouble left Elvish Yadav frustrated after the reality star alleged that his baggage disappeared following his arrival in London. The influencer publicly called out British Airways over the incident, accusing the airline of poor customer service and lack of response despite filing a complaint.

Sharing his experience on X, the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner claimed that his luggage had gone missing at the airport and that he had not received any proper communication from the airline afterwards. In his post, Elvish wrote, "Lost my luggages at London Airport. Poor service. @British_Airways. Raised a complaint too but no response."

The post quickly drew attention online, with several fans reacting to the situation and expressing concern over the missing baggage issue.

Lost my luggages at London Airport

Poor service @British_Airways

Raised a complaint too but no response. — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) May 15, 2026

Soon after, the airline responded publicly through its official X account. Replying to Elvish’s complaint, the airline wrote, "Hi Elvish. We're sorry you're having this experience. Please send us a DM with as much information as possible so we can take a look. We'll also need you to confirm your full name and contact details. We may need to ask you a few more questions for data protection. Chelsea."

The incident also sparked discussions among social media users, with many advising Elvish to escalate the issue through formal grievance and customer support channels.

On the professional front, Elvish Yadav is currently appearing on Laughter Chefs Season 3 alongside Karan Kundrra.