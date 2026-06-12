'Please check with Pranit More': Munawar Faruqui reacts to viral 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy

Munawar Faruqui appeared to take a swipe at comedian Pranit More amid the ongoing 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More and the viral 'Rs 370 ki biryani' remark.

Taking to social media, Munawar appeared to take an indirect dig at Pranit through a series of posts. In one tweet, he wrote, "I checked on Google. Most expensive Biriyani?" He then followed it up with, "Result: Please check with Pranit More."

Many social media users linked the post to the controversy that erupted after a crowd interaction clip from Pranit's show went viral online. Munawar also spoke about how some comedians handle their content. In another post, he wrote, "Comedians should get their videos edited by lawyers. Not all comics, only a few who don't write jokes and depend on the audience."

The comment was seen as a criticism of crowdwork comedy, where comedians interact with audience members and often create content based on those conversations.

Stop calling it a comedy show June 11, 2026

In another post, which was later deleted, Munawar wrote, "Bhai yeh Biriyani wala toh Comedy Special me bhi defend karna mushkil hoga." The remark quickly caught attention online and sparked further discussion among fans.

He also urged people to stop calling the incident a comedy show, adding to the debate around the responsibilities of comedians during live performances.

The controversy began after a clip from Pranit More's stand-up show went viral. In the video, audience member Himanshu Jangra spoke about spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani during a date and later made remarks that many social media users found offensive and misogynistic.

Pranit faced criticism after he laughed at the comments and described them as "Peak Gurgaon content." The backlash grew further after another controversial clip featuring doctor Sejal Pawar surfaced online.

Although both Pranit More and Sejal Pawar later apologised, the controversy continued to grow. Pranit's Instagram account later became inaccessible, and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell registered an FIR against several people linked to the matter.