Pitchers S2, Tripling S3: Clutter-breaker web shows that provide refreshing, light-hearted entertainment

Pitchers Season 2, Tripling S3, Saas Bahu Aachaar PVT Ltd

Since the inception and boom of the digital revolution, crime-thriller, documentary-drama, and hard-hitting stories have always attracted audiences. Right from Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Asur to Abhay, Scam 1992, and Criminal Justice, the web is filled with such high-voltage dramas.

Among the heard of such shows, we have production houses like TVF (The Viral Fever) who have churned out some rib-tickling, light-hearted, innovative, genuinely original, and heart-touching content. A company that revolutionized digital content by providing free content, good shows like Permanent Roommates, Pitchers, Kota Factory, Aspirants, and many others are regarded as pioneers in the digital world.

Their khoorafati ideas attracted an OTT platform that is popularly known for providing hard-hitting dramas. The teaming up of TVF and ZEE5 brought talent and scale together, and we had got three original, successful shows, Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd. All these shows touched the hearts and lives of the audience. But what is the formula behind making such shows? Let's decode it.

User-friendly content: Due to the abundance of web shows, a certain section of the audience is getting fatigued from spending 7-8 hours on the platform. Sometimes, audiences' patient levels are tested in OTT. But all the shows by TVF are user-friendly. Pitchers S2 and Tripling S3 are 5 episodes long. Saas Bahu is a 6-episodic series. The average time of an episode in Pitchers is 1 hour. In Tripling it is around 20 mins, and in Saas Bahu, it is around 40 mins.

Genuinely funny, unique ideas: Today, average-to-bad comedy entertainers like Cirkus, which were expected to bring the house down, ended up being a draggy snooze-fest with age-old jokes that are no longer funny. On the other side, there's Tripling which revolves around three grown-up kids trying to save their parents' marriage. The kids act orthodox towards their parents, whereas else the elders are much cooler than them.

Similarly, in Pitchers Season 2, we get to see how a start-up company strives to overcome every possible obstacle. While fighting for the company, the partners lose their relationship. But, how they ended up fulfilling their dream is worth applauding. In Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, a simple, divorcee Suman (Amruta Subhash), is persistent to create an identity for herself. She believes in her talent and aspires to bring back her kids. These shows have an interesting screenplay, that keeps the viewers interested. The wavelength of these shows is much better than any commercial movie. Even Gullak, another creation backed by TVF is a fine example of a slice-of-life entertainer that leaves you smiling.

At last, we conclude by saying that in the age of dark crime thrillers, it's great that we have someone like TVF, who believes in churning out light-hearted, family-friendly content.