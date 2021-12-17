'Pineapple ka cover kyun pehen liya': Urfi Javed brutally trolled for wearing net top over blue bralette

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Urfi Javed's unique sense of style has once again baffled her social media followers. In a recent Instagram post, the TV actress wore a white netted top over a blue bralette and high-waisted pants.

Although the actress looked stunning in the stylish ensemble, several internet users mocked the netted top, joking that it resembled a fruit net or a fishnet. Urfi, on the other hand, is no stranger to disparaging remarks about her attire and has handled them with grace.

Take a look at her outfit-

Here is what trolls commented-

Her DIY videos have made her famous on social media. Urfi has done it all in her online posts, from constructing a top out of pantyhose to wearing a garment made out of a trash bag.

Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, followed by Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, all of which are available on ALTBalaji.

Urfi Javed also appeared in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

She was most recently seen in the Karan Johar-hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Her time on the show was cut short when her partner on the show, Zeeshan Khan, swapped his link with Divya Aggarwal, putting Urfi in the nominations.