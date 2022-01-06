Pictures of Asim Riaz that prove he is the 'Muscleblazer'



Asim Riaz may not have won 'Bigg Boss 13,' but he certainly enjoys a loyal fanbase, and that's the reason why his fans are rooting for Riaz's brother, Umar in the current season of the show. Asim is known for maintaining a fit physique, and his workout videos, shirtless pictures give numerous fitness goals. Recently, Asim shared two posts on his social media, where he's shirtless and showing his well-toned torso. These pictures have been accepted by the netizens, and they're drooling over his body.

Check out Asim's post.

Recently Asim got into trouble as he wrote about people getting over the loss of their loved one, and people assumed that he taunted Shehnaz Gill for dancing at her friends' engagements last week.

Then, Riaz issued a statement and said, "Asim also said that his tweet was for his other friends who are from the same group, and are ‘partying right now in Goa’. He wrote, “Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now…. I lost one of my good friends from Jammu and few of my friends from the same group are partying ryt now in Goa…. So I was actually telling them not who u all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything have guts to come up say it directly…. I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too so stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.”

Asim Riaz become the first runner up in the 13th season of 'Bigg Boss,' and deceased actor Siddharth Shukla had won the season.