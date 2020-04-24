Picture of Arun Govil as Ram and Dipika Chikhlia as 'Sita' listening to script of 'Ramayan' goes viral

Dipika Chikhlia shared yet another flashback friday moment with her fans. This time the image involved her as Sita and Arun Govil dressed as Ram on the sets of their show 'Ramayan'. The two were engrossed while listening to the script of the show.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', which was rerun on Doordarshan, is gaining more popularilty among the fans with each passing day. Another picture shared by Dipika went viral.

The image features her as Sita looking into the distance as the script is being narrated to her and Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram on the show. The duo was seen sitting on a stone under the banyan tree while they were listening to the script and dialogues of the show. Sharing the image, Dipika wrote, "Behind the camera."

Here's the viral picture:

Apart from Arun Govil and Dipika, Sunil Lahri, who featured as Lakshman on the Ramanand Sagar directed and produced 'Ramayan', also gained massive popularity among fans, who called him savage and king of monologue. Meanwhiel Dipika has been sharing throwback images from the show and one such picture with her girl gang had also gone viral recently.