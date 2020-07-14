Pic: Sidharth Shukla unveils first look from 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' opposite Neha Sharma

Sidharth Shukla cannot get enough of the actor who will be next seen in a music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with the charming actress Neha Sharma. The video has been shot in Della Resorts, Khandala in Maharashtra, and directed by Sneha Kohli who also helmed Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandes' popular music video Genda Phool.

Today Sidharth shared a glimpse of his look from the video where he can be seen donning black pants and a loose black shirt. As soon as Sidharth posted the picture, his fans bombarded the comment section, praising him for his charming looks.

Check it out here.

Sidharth and Neha's song is a romantic duet and a while back Neha, a few days back, had also shared a glimpse of her look in the video, wearing a yellow dress, looking gorgeous as ever. For the uninformed, the video is made by Desi Music Factory and the news of it was confirmed by Anshul Garg and Neha yesterday.

Reports state that the video was supposed to be a surprise for fans, however, things were made official after pictures and details got leaked out as the choreographer allegedly shared a picture of the clapper board. The details of the singers are still under wrap. Sidharth was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 which he went on to win and later featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga opposite Shehnaaz Gill. Reports state that Sidharth who was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 is all set to be a part of a special edition of the show along with Hina Khan.