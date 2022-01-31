Headlines

Television

Physics-defying ‘sindoor’ scene from 'Thapki Pyar Ki' becomes new meme material-WATCH

‘Thapki Pyar Ki 2’ is now making headlines for being extremely dramatic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Indian soap operas are famous for creating a lot of drama. Undoubtedly, they are extremely dramatic and are funny sometimes. From falling into arms to washing laptops, they become new meme material. Netizens often troll them for creating a buzz that too for no reason.

‘Thapki Pyar Ki 2’ is now making headlines for the same reason. A scene from the serial is in news for a bizarre reason. In the video, plate (pooja ki thaali) was seen floating in the air for a long time after slipping from the hands. Meanwhile, two characters were seen pushing each other in order to catch the flying plate. However, the lead actress manages to catch ‘sindoor’.

Netizens started trolling the serial, as soon as the video was uploaded. One of the trolls wrote, “Physics ka kaunsa theory tha ye jo maine school mein miss kiya?” The second one mentioned, “What is the IQ/brain chemistry of people who watch these shows? Neuroscientists should study these.”

The third one mentioned, “The fact that they're showing people by thali's pov.” The fourth one wrote, “Everytime I think about how Pakistani Dramas are bad, I remember Indian dramas exist.”

One person mentioned, “I mean yeah Indian dramas are totally unnecessarily over the top, but who outside of Pakistan knows any Pakistani dramas or even Movies.” “Indians are really excelling in physics and biology,” said another person. One of the trolls wrote, “Yeah. I also thinking the same about Thai dramas. It's bad, but India's worse.”

This is not the first time when netizens trolled a serial for being so dramatic. Earlier, Gopi bahu from ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ was trolled for washing laptop. Netizens found the seen very funny.

 

