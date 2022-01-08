Nia Sharma burns up the internet in light purple lehenga with plunging neckline, pics go viral

Nia Sharma should rename herself as the 'Viral Queen.' The sexy siren is a sensation and she always blazes the digital world with her jaw-dropping looks. Nia never fails to slay, and even on public appearances, the actress always leave a mark.

Check out Nia promoting her new single



Image source: Viral Bhayani

Recently, Nia was spotted promoting her new single, 'Phoonk Le,' and she was looking smoking hot in a light purple lehenga with a plunging neckline. After posing for shutterbugs, Nia even shook a leg on her latest single.

Take a look at Nia dancing on 'Phoonk le'

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest actresses in the television industry. She keeps sharing her sexy and scintillating pictures and videos on her Instagram account. Her super glamourous avatar is loved by her fans and followers who make her videos and pictures go viral on social media in just a few minutes.

On Wednesday, she dropped a reel grooving to the remixed version of 'Choli Ke Peeche' and 'Amplifier' and captioned it as "Haaaaayeeee! trippyfeels". In the video, Nia is first seen dancing to the superhit track from the 1993 crime action film 'Khal Nayak' in a sexy white crop top. As soon as the audio changes to Imran Khan's viral track 'Amplifier' with the hook line of 'Choli Ke Peeche' in the background, Nia is seen in a banjara look wearing a ghagra choli with silver jewellery.

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ The actress got immense fame from her breakthrough leading role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in the show ‘Jamai Raja’ and its continuation as the web series 'Jamai 2.0'. Nia won the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ in 2020.