Photos: Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is cutest doll in Indian outfit for 'kanjak poojan'

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl last year in December and they named her Anayra Sharma. Since then, their whole world revolves around their little girl. Today, on the occasion of Ashtami, Kapil treated fans with new photos of Anayra and they are too cute to miss. The comedian-actor along with his family performed kanjak poojan and took to his Instagram page and posted his daughter's photos decked in traditional attire.

In the photos, Anayra looks cute as a button wearing a pink and golden lehenga choli with a sheer yellow dupatta. She is also seen wearing red bangles and a red bindi with a pink headband. The little munchkin laughs her heart out while getting clicked and it will warm the cockles of your heart.

Kapil captioned the post stating, "Jai Mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan"

Check out the photos below:

Kapil had announced the arrival of his baby girl by tweeting, "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di".

Earlier while talking about embracing fatherhood, Kapil had told Mumbai Mirror, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil has been shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show until the coronavirus outbreak in India and self-quarantining.