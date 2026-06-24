'People take my name and...': Rashami Desai to participate in Lock Upp 2? The actress finally reacts

Rashami Desai has dismissed rumours of joining Lock Upp Season 2, saying she has no plans to be part of the reality show.

Rashami Desai has put an end to rumours about her participation in Lock Upp Season 2. The actress recently shared an Instagram Story asking fans whether they would like to see her return to television.

Soon after, many assumed that she was hinting at entering the upcoming season of Lock Upp. However, Rashami has now clarified that this is not true.

Rashami Desai Denies Joining the Show

In a video shared on social media, the actress made it clear that she is not a contestant on Lock Upp 2.

"Let me be very honest, it is not about Lock Upp. Any reality show comes, people take my name and spread the rumours. I don't like it anymore. So, I am not doing Lock Upp and this is my official statement."

With this statement, Rashami officially ruled out being part of the Netflix reality show.

Her Focus Is Elsewhere

Earlier, Rashami had spoken about what she is currently working on and said that acting is not her only priority at the moment.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, she said, "I am currently handling professional commitments while also building a team and a strong foundation for my brand. It is a meaningful journey, one that I believe will unfold beautifully. Audiences have seen me as Tapasya, Shorvori and Rashami, but through this brand and my show, Rashmi ke Dil Se Dil Tak, they will experience my thoughts, emotions and creative vision. This remains my primary focus right now. I do have other plans, but I prefer not to speak about them until they materialise."

She also spoke about the kind of acting projects she wants to take up in the future.

"At the same time, I am looking forward to the upcoming releases. As an actor, my priority is to find strong scripts and work with good directors. The right combination will ultimately define a dream project for me."

Lock Upp 2 Contestant Speculation Continues

Even as Rashami has denied the reports, discussions about the show's contestants continue online.

The makers recently introduced the first three confirmed contestants — Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena. They appeared with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh at the show's launch event in Mumbai on June 22.

Several other celebrities, including Pranit More, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Urvashi Dholakia, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Asim Riaz and Harshad Chopda, have also been linked to the show. However, neither Netflix nor the makers have officially confirmed their participation.

Lock Upp Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 27, and viewers are expected to learn the full contestant list during the launch.