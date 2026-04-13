Pehchaan: Mahesh Bhatt celebrates Sikhism, bows to sacrifices of real-life icons, brings 'unscripted chat show' on Baisakhi

Premiering this Baisakhi globally on SonyLIV and the SonyLIV YouTube Channel, Pehchaan is an 'unfiltered chat show' hosted by Mahesh Bhatt. He does not approach these conversations as a filmmaker. He approaches them as a man searching for truth.

Premiering this Baisakhi globally on SonyLIV and the SonyLIV YouTube Channel, Pehchaan is an 'unfiltered chat show' hosted by Mahesh Bhatt. He does not approach these conversations as a filmmaker. He approaches them as a man searching for truth.

Eyeing a worldwide release, the makers of Pehchaan had a clear and deliberate vision from the outset—to ensure the show reaches the widest possible audience. This led to a dual-platform strategy, bringing Pehchaan not only to SonyLIV’s OTT platform but also to its YouTube channel.

What is Pehchaan?

Pehchaan turns its gaze towards a community that has quietly lived its values for centuries—the Sikh community. A community where courage is not an act, but a way of life. Where faith is not spoken, but practised. Where seva is not charity, but devotion.

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Conceptualised and produced by Vinay Bhardwaj, the show brings together 13 powerful Sikh voices, each carrying within them stories of resilience, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to humanity. It is here that Mahesh Bhatt becomes central to the narrative.

Watch the trailer of Pehchaan

Because Bhatt’s cinema has always explored the fragile, the broken, the searching human spirit. In Pehchaan, he steps into a space where that search meets something far deeper—the Sikh philosophy of surrender through service. His presence does not overshadow the stories. It elevates them. Grounds them. Allows them to unfold with honesty.

Mahesh Bhatt on the learning he got while speaking to Sikhs

Speaking about the show, Mahesh Bhatt says: "I have spent a lifetime telling stories of conflict, of longing, of the human condition. But when I sat with these voices, I realised something profound—there is a quiet strength in those who serve without seeking recognition. The Sikh ethos of seva is not an idea. It is a lived truth. Pehchaan gave me an opportunity to listen, to unlearn, and to reconnect with what truly matters." Launching on Baisakhi—the birth of the Khalsa—this is not just a release date. It is a statement. A reminder that identity is not about labels. It is about values.

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For producer Vinay Bhardwaj, the vision was always clear: "We did not want to make another show. We wanted to create a space where the spirit of Sikhism could be felt. Not explained, not simplified—felt. Baisakhi is a time of renewal, of identity, of faith. Releasing Pehchaan on this day is our way of bowing our heads to that legacy. These stories belong to the world."

Pehchaan is based on?

Backed by extensive research by Dr. Prabhleen Singh and directed by Suhrita Das, Pehchaan becomes more than a series of conversations. It becomes documentation of a living philosophy. Pehchaan will stream on SonyLiv and SonyLiv YouTube from April 14.