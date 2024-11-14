Payal Rohatgi has also questioned Rupali Ganguly on destroying Ashwin K Verma's first marriage.

Rupali Ganguly slapped her stepdaughter Esha Verma with a legal notice, seeking Rs 50 crore in damages after the latter accused the Anupamaa actress of having an extramarital affair with her father. Following the defamation suit, Esha made her Instagram private and deleted all the defamatory posts aimed at her stepmother.

Now, Payal Rohatgi has heavily criticised Rupali for demanding such a huge amount from her stepdaughter. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Payal shared a screenshot of the news of Rupali seeking Rs 50 crore in defamation compensation from Esha. She also wrote a note that read, "Whatever your truth Rupali but you did marry a guy who was married when you met him. It's called karma when you do what you do to the earlier wife. The daughter of the earlier wife will have her narrative. Rest figure it out in court with your proof. But why did u ask for so much money as defamation? Are you broke? Do you all even understand what is 50 crores working in serials?".





In a conversation with NDTV, Rupali's lawyer Sana Raees Khan revealed that why her client has demanded such a hefty amount from her stepdaughter as she said, "The Rs 50 crore amount specified in the defamation notice represents the serious damage caused to Ms Rupali Ganguly's personal and professional reputation due to baseless and defamatory statements made against her. This amount reflects not only the emotional and reputational harm but also the impact on her career, which she has dedicated years to building."

Esha Verma is currently living in New Jersey with her mother, Sapna, and her sister. Rupali and Ashwin K Verma tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to a son, Rudransh.

READ | India's highest paid actor charges Rs 300 crore for a film; more than Vijay, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajini, Ranbir, Salman

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.