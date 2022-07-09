Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh tie the knot, photos from dreamy wedding go viral

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh

After years of dating Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have finally gotten married. Sangram had announced that he will get married to Payal in July after she was getting trolled during her stint in Lock Upp.

Now Payal has shared photos from the dreamy wedding. Payal is dressed in a stunning wedding lehenga while on the other hand, Sangram wore an off-white sherwani.



She also dropped sangeet and mehendi photos.

During her time in the show Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi revealed that she has fertility issues, and she even suggested her partner Sangram Singh marry someone else as she can't conceive a child. Rohatgi also added that she always wanted to get married when she could conceive; however, despite their efforts, she couldn't bear a child. Payal even said that they are trying for a child for the past 4-5 years. The couple even went for IVF, but it was unsuccessful.

While discussing the same with Azma, Saisha and Anjali, she said, "Isliye main Sangram ko kehti hu kisi aur se shaadi karle, jo bache paida kar sake." Payal asked her female followers to freeze their eggs in their 20s so that they don't face issues while conceiving a child in their 30s. "To all the women out there. If you are in your 20s, please freeze your eggs. When you freeze your eggs, you can conceive a baby in your 30s and mid-30s." Payal further added that one of her trolls mocked, and called her 'bannjh.'