Pavitra Rishta's Usha Nadkarni shares her fears with Ankita Lokhande: 'Ghar mein akeli hoon, darr lagta hai ki...'

Usha Nadkarni opened up about living alone at 80, and what are her fears with his Pavitra Rishta's co-star Ankita Lokhande.

Television actress Usha Nadkarni, best remembered as Savita Tai from the popular show Pavitra Rishta, has opened up about the emotional challenges she faces living alone at the age of 80. In a heartfelt conversation on co-star Ankita Lokhande’s vlog, the veteran actress candidly shared her fears around ageing, loneliness, and coping with personal loss.

Speaking with unfiltered honesty, Usha ji revealed the vulnerability that comes with solitude in old age. “Ghar mein akeli hoon na, darr lagta hai mein girungi, kisiko malum nahi padega” (I’m alone at home and scared that if I fall, no one will know), she said, striking an emotional chord with viewers across generations)."

She also touched upon the grief of losing her brother last year on June 30, a loss that left a significant emotional void. Reflecting on their bond, she expressed, “If he had understood that I was going through something, he would have come running to me. Now, whom should I tell?”

Her deeply personal revelations have resonated widely, shining a spotlight on the often-silenced experiences of elderly individuals living alone — even those who have spent a lifetime in the public eye.

Despite these personal struggles, Usha Nadkarni remains a revered name in Indian entertainment. From her fierce performances in Pavitra Rishta to impactful roles in acclaimed films like Vaastav and Saathiya, and numerous Marathi hits, she has built a legacy grounded in powerful storytelling and emotional depth.

While audiences have long admired her strong, spirited characters on screen, her recent reflections reveal a softer, more human side of a seasoned actress facing the quiet realities of growing old. In voicing her fears, she not only shared her truth but also gave voice to many seniors navigating similar challenges behind closed doors. For the unversed, Usha recently participated in MasterChef India and got eliminated before the semi-finals.

