Ankita Lokhande recently uploaded a touching video on her YouTube channel, where her Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Nadkarni opened up about her struggles.
Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated 16 years in acting, marking the same time since she began her career with Pavitra Rishta. She played Archana in the show, starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, who portrayed Manav.
To honour this milestone, Ankita invited Usha Nadkarni, who played her mother-in-law Savita Deshmukh in the series, to her Mumbai home. The two reminisced about their days on set, sharing fond memories of Sushant and their fellow cast members with warmth and affection.
Ankita Lokhande recently uploaded a touching video on her YouTube channel, where her Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Nadkarni opened up about her struggles. At 79, Usha revealed she lives alone in Mumbai, and the loneliness sometimes scares her. She shared her worry about falling at home, with no one around to help or even notice.
The loss of her brother last year added to her pain, she wished he could have understood her struggles and been there for her. Now, feeling isolated, Usha isn’t sure who she can turn to for support or comfort. She said, "Ghar mein akeli hoon na, darr lagta hai mein girungi, kisko malum nahi padega. My brother passed away last year on June 30. If he had understood that I was going through something, he would have come running to me. Now, whom should I tell?,
Ankita Lokhande also said, “Aai (Usha) is very strong and lives alone. She has been living alone for many years, and I have been watching her for a long time.” Ankita recalled her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She said, “Sushant was a wonderful actor. Whenever I had to act in big scenes with many actors around, I used to feel very nervous. He would always support me and teach me how to handle those moments.”
Pavitra Rishta is one of the longest-running shows on Zee TV. It first aired in 2009 and was produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The show featured actors like Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Shakti Arora, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Karan Veer Mehra. It was based on the Tamil hit series Thirumathi Selvam.
