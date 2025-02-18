In one of the promos shared by the makers of Celebrity MasterChef, on social media, the episode took a heartfelt turn as Usha Nadkarni opened up about her late brother, leaving both the judges and her fellow contestants visibly touched.

In one of the promos shared by the makers on social media, the episode took a heartfelt turn as Usha Nadkarni opened up about her late brother, leaving both the judges and her fellow contestants visibly touched. The newly released promo by Sony TV shows the Pavitra Rishta actress fighting back tears as she recalls spending festivals alone because of her work commitments.

In a special challenge, contestants were asked to prepare dishes that are meaningful during festivals. While cooking, Usha shared that she was celebrating Ganpati Utsav. Vikas Khanna, the Michelin-starred chef and judge on Celebrity MasterChef, spoke about the emotional connection people have with home-cooked meals, particularly those who live far from India.

When Vikas asked why she often mentioned celebrating festivals alone, Usha opened up about her past. She shared that her younger brother had raised her son while she was frequently away for work. Overcome with emotion, Usha revealed that her brother, who had been a vital part of her life, passed away on June 30, 2024.

Pavitra Rishta actress said, "Uski bahot yaad aati hai." Hearing Usha’s heartfelt story, Vikas was deeply moved and was seen shedding tears. The renowned chef shared that Diwali had always been a special festival for him, but since the loss of his sister, all celebrations had lost their significance.

Vikas then embraced Usha and commended her for her incredible strength.

In addition to Usha, the contestants on the show include Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh (aka Mr. Faisu), and Kabita Singh.