‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame Ankita Lokhande attends pool party with husband, looks sizzling hot in swimwear

Ankita Lokhande, who co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in the serial 'Pavitra Rishta,' became a household name. Since then, she has garnered a sizable online and offline following.

The actress recently married her long-time beau Vicky Jain, and their wedding photos have gone viral.

Ankita had a pool party with her husband and friends to ring in the New Year 2022. She was seen in multiple Instagram stories living her best life while dancing and having a good time at a party.

After the lavish wedding, the couple has gifted each other some pretty expensive gifts. As per a report of Bollywood Life, Vicky has gifted her bride a private villa in the Maldives estimated to be worth Rs 50 crores and Ankita has bought a private personalised yacht for her husband which is worth Rs 8 crores.

The couple's industry friends have also showered them with expensive gifts. The report states that Ekta Kapoor has given Ankita diamonds worth Rs 50 lakhs. Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij has presented Ankita with a Sabyasachi saree costing around Rs 15 lakh. Mrinalini Tyagi, Ankita's co-star from the hit Zee TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', has given her gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh. Rashami Desai, who is currently participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', had already gifted Ankita with a saree from the Neeta Lulla collection costing around Rs 10 lakh.