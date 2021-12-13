Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Actress drops dreamy photos of Mehendi ceremony

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are getting married soon! A number of photographs and videos from the popular television couple's pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced online, including Mehendi and Sangeet celebrations. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dance their hearts out in the dreamy pics. Ankita shared photos from their lovely pre-wedding function on Instagram, where she was dressed in a pastel pink lehenga and Vicky was dressed in a matching kurta pyjama.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are major couple goals for their followers! They're going all out to make their ideal wedding a memorable time.

While sharing the official pics, the actor wrote, “The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable.”

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande wore designer Siddhartha Bansal's pink and white ensemble. Ankita's lehenga features all handcrafted embellishments. They will allegedly wear a Shantanu & Nikhil outfit for the engagement.

Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, and Aparna Dixit were among the guests at Ankita's bachelorette party last month. Apart from that, Ankita and Vicky recently held their first pre-wedding ceremony. Ankita was seen wearing a modest green dress with a pink and golden border in the photos that the pair published on social media. Vicky, on the other hand, attended the ceremony in a basic kurta