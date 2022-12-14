Ankita Lokhande celebrates first anniversary with husband Vicky Jain, shares unseen wedding video

Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande wed in December of the previous year. Before getting married, they dated for three years. The couple is currently commemorating one year of marriage. Ankita posted a beautiful video of her and her husband Vicky laughing, smiling, and conversing while wearing their wedding outfit.

Last year, the actress had posted countless pictures from the ceremonies and receptions associated with her wedding.

She received a lot of praise, but she was also made fun of for posting her pictures too much.

In response, she said in an interview with Indianexpress.com, "Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega (It was my wedding, who will post if I don't?)"

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Lokhande opened up on her journey after getting married to beau Vicky Jain. "I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me." The Pavitra Rishta actress further added, "It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters."

For the unversed, On December 14, Tuesday, at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, Ankita Lokhande wed her longtime partner Vicky Jain. Three days and six lavish events were devoted to the couple's wedding celebrations. Mehendi and engagement rituals were held on Sunday, Haldi and sangeet ceremonies were held on Monday, and wedding and reception festivities were held on Tuesday.

In the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut as Jhalkari Bai, a fearless female liberation fighter and Rani Jhansi Bai's close aide. Vicky Jain is a businessman who comes from a wealthy industrial family.