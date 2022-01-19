'Pavitra Rishta 2' star Shaheer Sheikh's father on ventilator after testing Covid positive, actor asks fans to pray

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh's father tested Covid positive and he is on a ventilator. Yesterday, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor shared the news on his social media with his daddy's picture, and he asked his fans to support him with their prayers. . "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers." Soon after his tweet, his posts got several reactions from fans and fellow actors.

Check out the tweet

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

Actor Karanveer Sharma replied Sheikh and said, "Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything." Whereas Vatsal Seth tweeted, "Prayers," with folded hand emoji. Writer Shagufta Rafique also shared her support by tweeting, "Allah shifa de... Ameen." One of his fans commented, "We are always with you Shaheer and your family...be strong and positive and don't be over stress..we all are praying for Uncle..He will get back soon.. please take care of yourself, Ruchika mam and Anaya too and specially Aunti ji...in this moment they need to your support." While another fan posted, "You are the piller of strength for him so you hav to be strong and everything will fall at its right place. Collective prayers frm all side are coming."

Last year in September, the ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor became a father to a baby girl. In a new post on Monday, he revealed the name of his baby. He released a never-before-seen photo of himself and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor during their pregnancy. She is dressed in a purple jumpsuit, while the actor is dressed casually.

He disclosed that their daughter's name is Anaya. Along with his photo, he wrote, "Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude…need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya."