'Pavitra Rishta 2' actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father dies due to Covid-19 infection, Aly Goni pays tribute

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh's father Shahnawaz Sheikh, who was on ventilator support after contracting Covid-19, passed away on Wednesday (January 19) night. On Tuesday (January 18), the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor had tweeted that his father is critical and had asked for his fans to pray for his recovery.

Actor Aly Goni, who had finished at fourth place in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 14', confirmed the news through his Twitter account and wrote, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai".

"My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers", Shaheer had written this on Tuesday on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Hina Khan, who had worked with Shaheer in two music videos in 2021 namely 'Baarish Ban Jaana' and 'Mohabbat Hai', had retweeted his post and had asked everyone to send prayers. She had written, "Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah #SendDuaEveryone". The ' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress had lost her father in April 2021.

An online news portal of Jammu and Kashmir, The Chenab Times, has reported that Shaheer Sheikh’s father’s funeral was taken place in Bhaderwah on Wednesday night. The portal also said that Shahnawaz’s two brothers Haq Nawaz Sheikh and Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, had also passed away on January 3 and January 4 this year.



For the unversed, 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' is the reboot of the original hit show of the same name from Zee TV. Shaheer Sheikh stars opposite Ankita Lokhande in the eight-episode web series streaming on ZEE5. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had starred as the male lead in 'Pavitra Rishta' from 2009-2011.