Pavitra Punia reacts after ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal calls her 'psychotic', 'possessive', says THIS

Every year reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ brings with it several converses and drama and this year is no different. ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT premiered on Sunday (August 8) and there are already major fights brewing in between the contestants. One contestant who seems to pick a fight with everyone is Pratik Sehajpal. Interestingly, Pratik was previously in a relationship with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Pavitra Punia. Pavitra is now dating Eijaz Khan.

Before going on the show, Pratik in an explosive interview called himself and Pavitra ‘psychotic’, ‘aggressive’ and ‘possessive’. Even during the premiere night, on the stage, Pratik told Karan Johar, “I was in a relationship with Pavitra but it ended because we both are very aggressive and then it got toxic.”

Pavitra has now reacted to Pratik’s remarks. While speaking to ETimes, she said, “I don't want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don't exist in my life, I don't talk about them."

When asked if she will watch ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, she replied, "I haven't seen yesterday's episode yet. But I think I will watch BB when it comes on TV and that too if I get the time. My brother is a big fan of the show, he watches it. I am glad that I was part of the show in the last season.”

Before entering the house, Pratik in an interview with Hindustan Times said, “I have not done anything wrong with her (Pavitra), neither did she do anything wrong with me in any manner. We have only said the truth about each other. She is aggressive, so am I. She is possessive, so am I. She is psychotic, so am I. We loved each other, now we are done with it and moved on in our lives. What I will do is take her to the mandap, holding her hand and tell Eijaz bhai (Eijaz Khan) ‘Lo bhai shadi kar lo, tumhari sampatti hai tum rakho humein kuch nahi (Please get married. She is your property, keep her with you, I do not have anything to do with her)’.”

Pavitra Punia is currently dating her ‘Bigg Boss 14’ co-contestant Eijaz Khan and the two seem to be very much in love. They often share mushy photos and comment on each other’s posts on social media. The couple recently attended Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding.