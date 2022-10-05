Pavitra Punia gets engaged to boyfriend Eijaz Khan, latter shares photos of dreamy proposal

File photo

Following speculations that Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were engaged, the actress verified the news and said that Eijaz had indeed proposed to her.

Eijaz Khan posted a series of images on Instagram showing Pavitra Punia's response to the proposal.

He captioned the post, “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time , It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said “ yes “

Previously Pavitra had penned a long note on Eijaz’ birthday.

He wrote, "To the superstar for many. But a heavenly for me.To the man who never fails to surprise me with deeds that an angel can only do in today’s world. To the man who teaches me to be selfless when needed the most. To the man who can be a child to me to the mentor to me. To the man I feel proud and top of the world when you hold my hand."

She added, "To the man who is so ambitious genuine and forthright. To the man who never leaves us when things are not going easy. To the man who never fails to make me fall in love with him again and again and again♾. To the man who is the most handsome in this world to me. To the man who is the man of my life. To the man who proudly calls himself a family man now. To the man so intelligent and Nobel that I lack words to appreciate you many times and be wow struck. No words might be enough to tell you how precious you are to me. Happy birthday bubbi."

The couple has been dating for a while. They fell in love after meeting on Bigg Boss 14. They proclaimed their love for one another on the programme, and they have been together ever since.