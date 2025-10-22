Pavitra Punia engaged after breakup from Eijaz Khan, drops photos from intimate ceremony, but hides fiance's identity, fans react

In the auspicious week of Diwali, Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia has made it official, leaivng her fans overwhelmed with her engagement news.

Television actress Pavitra Punia, best known for Naagin 3, is engaged, and she has made it official by dropping photos from the intimate ceremony on her Instagram. The news comes a year after she parted ways with her longtime boyfriend Eijaz Khan. She reportedly started dating Tanu Weds Manu actor, whom she started dating during Bigg Boss 14.

On Wednesday, Pavitra dropped moments from her dreamy proposal, smartly hiding the face of her fiancé. In one of the photos, her partner was captured popping the question on one knee, in a beachside setting. In other pictures, the two were seen sharing a warm hug, looking overjoyed after their intimate engagement. Neither Pavitra revealed the face of her fiancé nor disclosed his name. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Locked in (nazar amulet emoji) Love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____(nazar amulet emoji) #NS.”

Several friends of Pavitra from the fraternity dropped congratulatory messages in the comments. Krissann Barretto Karamchandani wrote, “I knew first haha CONGRATS MY LOVEEEEE. Soooo happy for youuuu.” Supriya Shukla commented, “God bless... So happy for you... Be happy forever.” Several fans celebrated her engagement and shared their good wishes. A netizen wrote, “Finally (engagement ring emoji) Happy for you!”

Who is Pavitra Punia's boyfriend?

In a conversation with HT City, Pavitra spoke about her boyfriend, saying, “He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful and kind person. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right.” Punia also revealed that she celebrated Diwali with him instead of with her family.

About Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan's relationship

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan met during the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and their relationship developed publicly from there. Reportedly, they were engaged in October 2022 after about two years of dating. At that time, the media was reporting that marriage plans were in place. Even Eijaz said that they will get married in February 2021. However, the couple parted ways in September 2023. In interviews, Pavitra stated that the main reason for the break-up was that “our thoughts didn’t align.” Later, Punia also mentioned that religion was not the reason: she clarified that her extended family was happy with the relationship, and that she had told Eijaz from the start she wouldn’t convert to Islam.