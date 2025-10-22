Pavitra Punia engaged: Actress was once 'madly in love' with Eijaz Khan, they dated for 3 years but never got married because…; REAL reason revealed

Before getting engaged to US-based businessman, Pavitra Punia was once in serious relationship with Eijaz Khan. The two got engaged, but their engagement was broken after... Read on to know the incomplete love story.

Actress Pavitra Punia has left the netizens and fans pleasantly surprised as she announced her engagement with her mystery man. The Naagin 3 actress dropped a carousel post with the photos from the intimate ceremony, trying her best to keep the suspense around his fiancé, who is reportedly a US-based businessman. Pavitra's followers and admirers are elated with her major step in life, but some netizens are concerned about her ex-boyfriend, Eijaz Khan. Pavitra was once in love with Eijaz, and they even got engaged. Then what happened which led to the most-discussed breakup? Let's read.

When romance blossomed between Eijaz and Pavitra

Pavitra and Eijaz met at Bigg Boss 14 (2020), and soon they found likeness in each other's company. As the show progressed, they displayed their true feelings, and it seemed like the romance would continue even after the reality show. After BB ended, Eijaz and Pavitra made their relationship official. They were spotted in several events, and reportedly even moved into the same residence at Malad, Mumbai.

When Pavitra and Eijaz got engaged

In October 2022, Eijaz Khan publicly proposed to Pavitra Punia. They posted pictures from the proposal on Instagram, showing the ring and the moment. At that time, they referred to being “as good as married,” though an official wedding date wasn’t announced.

When Pavitra and Eijaz ended their 3-year relationship

In 2024, the former couple shocked everyone with their announcement of breaking their engagement. On 13 February 2024, the couple officially confirmed that they had parted ways, leaving millions of fans heartbroken.

Real reason behind Pavitra and Eijaz Khan's breakup

After Pavitra and Eijaz broke up, there were several speculations and rumours that they parted ways because Eijaz expressed his wish to get Pavitra converted to Islam. The discussion of conversation became a topic of debate. However, Pavitra stepped forward and clarified that the conversation was never the reason. Pavitra revealed that she had already expressed her wish of following her dharma, and his family had accepted.

The major reason for Pavitra and Eijaz's break-up was the 'compatibility issues'. In an interview, Pavitra said, "Soch nahi milti hai. Aap try toh bahut karte ho… teen saal ke baad pata chala ki soch nahi milti hai. Teen saal aap try karte ho… so we were trying. It didn’t work out.” Even Eijaz reacted to their separation, and said, "I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”