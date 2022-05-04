Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur buys a swanky 'self-earned' BMW on her 18th birthday

Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

All of 18, Ashnoor Kaur is a well-known TV star who has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Ashnoor, who started working as a child artist at the age of five, recently celebrated her 18th birthday and ticked off the first thing from her bucket list, a self-earned car.

Yes, Ashnoor treated herself with a luxury gift. She bought a luxurious BMW car for herself and took to social media to share the happy news with her fans and followers.

Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share several photos and a video in which she can be seen unveiling the swanky car with her dad's help. An ecstatic Ashnoor posed with her parents in the backdrop of her new car as she cut a cake on the occasion of her birthday.

Ashnoor reportedly bought a 2016 BMW X3 model that is worth under Rs 40 lakh.

Alongside the photos with her new car, Ashnoor wrote, "Ticked off the 1st thing from my 18th's bucket list- My first self earned car #NewBaby #BirthdayGift Thank you universe, thanks mom-dad #Grateful #Happy18ToMe #BMWx3 (sic)."

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Ashnoor Kaur was last seen in the TV serial Patiala Babes. The show was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Later, in April, the makers took it off-air abruptly.

Besides Patiala Babes, Ashnoor has worked in several other TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Siyaasat and Prithvi Vallabh, among others. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with supporting roles in Sanju and Manmarziyaan.